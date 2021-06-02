Mike Posner Summits Mt. Everest, Raises Over $220,000 For Detroit Nonprofit

Singer-songwriter and Detroit native Mike Posner says that he has summited Mount Everest.

He announced his plans to climb the tallest mountain in the world back in March and that he would be fundraising money to donate to the Detroit Justice Center.

On Tuesday morning (June 1), Posner tweeted, "This morning at 4:35 a.m., Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa, and Mike Posner summited Mt. Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow a.m., Please keep us in your prayers."