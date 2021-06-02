Feedback

Mike Posner Summits Mt. Everest, Raises Over $220,000 For Detroit Nonprofit

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 2, 2021

Singer-songwriter and Detroit native Mike Posner says that he has summited Mount Everest.

He announced his plans to climb the tallest mountain in the world back in March and that he would be fundraising money to donate to the Detroit Justice Center.

On Tuesday morning (June 1), Posner tweeted, "This morning at 4:35 a.m., Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa, and Mike Posner summited Mt. Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow a.m., Please keep us in your prayers."

In a video, he revealed why he decided to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center.

"Before my dad died, he was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years. And so, I have chosen to dedicate my climb of Mount Everest to the Detroit Justice Center because they are doing criminal justice reform work in my city. That would make my dad beam with joy."

Posner said after his dad died in 2019, he "felt trapped under the weight" of his own life. So he wanted to discover who he was when he wasn't "Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Mike Posner."

In a 6-month journey to find himself, he walked nearly 3,000 miles across America. While on that trek, he decided he wanted to climb Mt. Everest. Instead of focusing on himself, he wanted this adventure to be about others.

As of Wednesday morning (June 2), his GoFundMe campaign has raised over $223,000 with a goal of $250,000.

Photo: Getty Images

