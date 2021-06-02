New TV Show Set In New Mexico Begins Production

A new television series is being filmed in New Mexico, reported KRQE.

The series, called Behind the Yellow House, is being filmed in Belen by Velvet Yard Productions, LLC. It is being directed by Joel Vallie and produced by Terry Futschik and Brendan Fehr.

The new series will take place in the mountains of New Mexico. It follows a character named Maggie along with her "dysfunctional family."

Amber Dodson, director with the New Mexico Film Office, said in the press release:

"Behind the Yellow House is packed with not only a story that explores the tale of growing up in New Mexico, but is also being shot in Belen, New Mexico, and employing a number of New Mexicans. We welcome the production team of Behind the Yellow House to our beautiful state."

The press release stated that the production will employ about 35 local crew members along with six principal actors and 20 local extras.