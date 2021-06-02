These 3 Minnesota Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

If you're looking to make a change and move to a new city, Niche released a list of 2021's best cities to live in the U.S.

Niche looked at data consisting of nearby attractions, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing costs, transportation, and more to complete a list of the best places to live.

Three Minnesota cities were among the 50 that were placed on the list.

Here are the Minnesota cities named the best places to live in the U.S.:

No. 21: Minneapolis, Minnesota

No. 28: Rochester, Minnesota

No. 44: St. Paul, Minnesota

According to the report, California and Texas were the two most represented states on the list. California had eight cities listed, and Texas had seven, including the number one best city to live in.

Here are the top 10 best cities to live in the U.S.:

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Bellevue, Washington

Among all 50 states, there were 27 that did not have a city make the list. Some of those states included New York, Hawaii, and Oregon.

To see the complete list of the 50 best cities to live in, click here.

Photo: Getty Images