VIDEO: Store Manager Helps Grand Rapids Officer Take Down Theft Suspect

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 2, 2021

A Verizon store manager helped tackle a theft suspect after the suspect fought and injured a Grand Rapids police officer.

Grand Rapids police announced that the suspect is 25-year-old Danny Demetrius Hairston.

According to MLive, on Wednesday (May 26), the officer responded to a Verizon store, near Fuller Avenue, after a report of a possible phone theft.

The officer spoke to Hairston inside the store and told him he was under arrest. Police say Hairston then resisted and began fighting with the officer.

Hairston attempted to reach for the officer's firearm but did not grab ahold of it. However, he was able to take the officer's service baton and hit him with it.

As Hairston attempted to run out of the store, the store manager tackled him and pushed him against chairs until the officer was able to take over.

Another officer arrived at the scene and used a taser to take down Hairston. During the fight with the suspect, the officer suffered four broken ribs.

In a statement, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said, “While I never wish a community member to put themselves in harm's way, I am thankful to the Verizon employee who stepped in to help my officer."

MLive reported that Hairston faces several charges, including attempted disarming of a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury and larceny in a building.

Photo: Getty Images

