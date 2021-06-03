Coroner Searching For Family Of Woman Found Dead In Jefferson County

The local coroner is seeking assistance in its effort to locate the family of a woman recently found dead in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Kristy Lynn Enos-Cantalupo, of Jefferson County, was found lying unresponsive and pronounced dead at the pedestrian tunnel of Messer Airport Highway, but investigators have been unable to contact with her family to notify them of her death, WBRC reports.

Birmingham Police responded to a report at the pedestrian tunnel at 12:13 p.m. on Monday (May 31) and located Enos-Cantalupo at the scene.

The Chief Deputy Coroner told AL.com that an autopsy revealed zero evidence of trauma or suspected foul play.

Officials have confirmed that Enos-Cantalupo was born in Massachusetts and lived in the 100 block of Dorning Road in Trafford, but remain unsuccessful in contacting her family.

Earlier this week, the Jefferson County Coroner also asked the public to help locate the family of Sharron Sindel Stone, 36, another woman found dead in Jefferson County, last month, WBRC reports.

Stone's body was located on the front porch of a vacant Cash Title Loans building in Bessemer on May 24 and positively identified by fingerprint comparison.

Anyone with information regarding Enos-Cantalupo's family or how to make contact with them is strongly advised to call the coroner's office at (205)-930-3603.

Photo: Jefferson County Coroner's Office/WBRC