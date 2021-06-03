Don't Miss These National Donut Day Deals In The Portland Area
By Zuri Anderson
June 3, 2021
It's that delicious time of the year.
Well, you could argue there are many delicious times of the year, but if you're a donut lover, this is for you. Donut shops across the nation will be bringing out new menu items, great deals, giveaways, and other specials on National Donut Day (June 4) this year. Joints in the Portland area are no different.
Below are some deals you should take advantage of this Friday.
Delicious Donuts teased a scavenger hunt for Friday on their Instagram story. They said over 100 pieces will be involved, so you can follow their page for more details on this mini-event.
Donut Palace usually serves vegan donuts on Saturday, but for National Donut Day, they're making an exception! Grab both vegan and non-vegan treats on Friday.
It’s National Donut day this coming Friday we will be offering both vegan and none vegan donuts. Open till 9pmPosted by Donut palace on Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Doe is debuting new flavors in June -- just in time for National Donut Day. Some of the new flavors include sour watermelon, cucumber mint mojito, and strawberry shortcake old-fashioned.
Blue Star Donuts' lemon poppy. buttermilk flavor is coming back on Friday, so make sure you pre-order ahead of time. They say they'll go fast!
Fills Donut will be serving up a special strawberry creme flavor only for the holiday.
Photo: Getty Images