Don't Miss These National Donut Day Deals In The Portland Area

It's that delicious time of the year.

Well, you could argue there are many delicious times of the year, but if you're a donut lover, this is for you. Donut shops across the nation will be bringing out new menu items, great deals, giveaways, and other specials on National Donut Day (June 4) this year. Joints in the Portland area are no different.

Below are some deals you should take advantage of this Friday.

Delicious Donuts teased a scavenger hunt for Friday on their Instagram story. They said over 100 pieces will be involved, so you can follow their page for more details on this mini-event.

Donut Palace usually serves vegan donuts on Saturday, but for National Donut Day, they're making an exception! Grab both vegan and non-vegan treats on Friday.