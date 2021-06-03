Julian Edelman Shares Story Of Beer-Chugging Contest With Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
June 3, 2021
Tom Brady's dominance isn't limited to the football field.
Apparently, he's also pretty good at drinking beer, which has been showcased in viral videos and once again confirmed by longtime former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.
During an appearance on former Patriots teammate Chris Long's podcast, Green Light with Chris Long, Edelman said he initially learned of Brady's beer-chugging ability when the Pats were stranded in Western New York following a victory over the Buffalo Bills.
“We had a showdown over in Rochester, New York when we got snowed in one time after clinching 2009 AFC East championship. We got snowed in and we couldn’t stay in Buffalo, so they bussed us over to Rochester,” Edelman said via USA TODAY. “We went to Dinosaur Barbecue with the whole team, and we started drinking beers. We chugged and he beat me fair and square.”
In 2018, Brady revealed his incredible chugging ability during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while discussing his strict TB12 nutrition plan.
Edelman, who recently announced he will join the 'Inside the NFL' team as an on-air analyst as part of an overall deal with ViacomCBS, spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots before retiring this offseason.
During that span, the former Kent State quarterback turned wide receiver played alongside Brady during all but his final season.
Edelman ranks second in franchise history for career receptions (620), fourth in receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36.)
The 34-year-old was part of three Super Bowl teams, including the Patriots' most recent championship, which saw Edelman earn MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.
Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 and led the franchise to its second Super Bowl victory last February, which was his seventh, the most among all NFL players, after spending his first 20 seasons in New England.
Photo: Getty Images