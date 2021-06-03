Julian Edelman Shares Story Of Beer-Chugging Contest With Tom Brady

Tom Brady's dominance isn't limited to the football field.

Apparently, he's also pretty good at drinking beer, which has been showcased in viral videos and once again confirmed by longtime former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

During an appearance on former Patriots teammate Chris Long's podcast, Green Light with Chris Long, Edelman said he initially learned of Brady's beer-chugging ability when the Pats were stranded in Western New York following a victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“We had a showdown over in Rochester, New York when we got snowed in one time after clinching 2009 AFC East championship. We got snowed in and we couldn’t stay in Buffalo, so they bussed us over to Rochester,” Edelman said via USA TODAY. “We went to Dinosaur Barbecue with the whole team, and we started drinking beers. We chugged and he beat me fair and square.”

In 2018, Brady revealed his incredible chugging ability during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while discussing his strict TB12 nutrition plan.