'Lost In Dreams' Music Festival In Las Vegas Announced 2021 Lineup

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2021

As events are returning and the world is opening back up, music festivals are feeling confident enough to make their return, and another music festival has announced their lineup for 2021.

Lost In Dreams music festival announced their lineup on Wednesday.

The two-day event will take place on September 4th and 5th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Vegas.

YourEDM reported that Lost In Dreams will "take attendees on a journey through their wildest dreams, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy."

The event will have three stages, each showcasing "a new world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal driven dance music."

The music festival will focus on lights, color, and sound to give the festival-goers a visual festival experience.

Here are all of the artists set to take the stage at the Lost In Dreams music festival:

The regular sale for general admission and VIP tickets will begin on Friday, June 4th at 12 p.m. PT at lostindreamsfestival.com.

Click here for more information about the music festival and to purchase tickets.

Photo: Getty Images

