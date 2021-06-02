Miley Cyrus Is Headlining A Massive Las Vegas July 4th Celebration

Miley Cyrus is set to headline a huge night of grand opening celebrations at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 4th, says a spokesperson for the resort.

Miley will be performing at Ayu Dayclub as a part of a massive grand opening celebration for the new resort on the Las Vegas Strip, reported KTNV.

Doors will open for the performance at 9 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, July 4th.

If you can't make it inside the show, no worries! The performance will be broadcast on the resort's 100,000 square foot LED screen that covers one of the hotel's towers so that passersby and Las Vegas partygoers can enjoy the show as well.

There hasn't been any information released yet about tickets for the event.

To check for update about tickets and additional information, visit Zouk Group Las Vegas by clicking here.

Zouk Group Las Vegas wrote on social media:

"The stage is set. The one and only [Miley Cyrus] is coming in hot to #AyuNghts to celebrate the 4th of July at [Resorts World Las Vegas]."