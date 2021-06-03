See When George Lopez's Tacos Will Start Getting Delivered In Seattle

Comedian George Lopez is taking another dive into the culinary world.

The sitcom star is launching delivery-only taco restaurants across the nation, following the footsteps of Mariah Carey and Guy Fieri. Seattle is one of many cities that will see the new "ghost kitchen," according to Eater Seattle.

George Lopez Tacos will feature these items on the menu: "a variety of carnitas, chicken tinga, and beef ranchero verde tacos, plus chips and churros," according to reporters.

"My street tacos are all about helping you rompe your routines and dinner expectations with a badass street taco experience that tastes damn delicious,” Lopez said in a statement.