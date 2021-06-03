Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 4, 2021

High schools are an important part of a child's education, serving as the foundation before college or a step into the working world. With such importance, U.S. News got to work finding out which high schools stand a cut above the rest.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were examined nationwide, and 18,000 made it into the rankings. A U.S. News story published on April 27 looked at all kinds of "key metrics" to determine quality high schools, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance and graduation rate.

They even broke it down state-by-state. With that said, what are the best high schools in Florida? Check out the Top 25 list below:

  1. School for Advanced Studies (Miami)
  2. Pine View School (Osprey)
  3. Westshore Junior/Senior High School (Melbourne)
  4. Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School (Miami)
  5. Design and Architecture Senior High (Miami)
  6. iPrep Academy (Miami)
  7. Stanton College Preparatory School (Jacksonville)
  8. International Studies Charter High School (Miami)
  9. Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy (Hialeah)
  10. Edgewood Jr/Sr High School (Merritt Island)
  11. Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (Miami)
  12. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts (West Palm Beach)
  13. Marine Academy of Science and Technology (North Miami)
  14. International Studies Preparatory Academy (Coral Gables)
  15. Suncoast Community High School (Riviera Beach)
  16. Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy (Doral)
  17. Terra Environmental Research Institute (Miami)
  18. Darnell Cookman Middle/High School (Jacksonville)
  19. Paxon School/Advanced Studies (Jacksonville)
  20. MAST Academy (Key Biscayne)
  21. Pompano Beach High School (Pompano Beach)
  22. New World School of the Arts (Miami)
  23. Somerset Arts Conservatory (Pembroke Pines)
  24. Osceola County School of Arts (Kissimmee)
  25. Doral Academy Charter High School (Doral)

To see the complete rankings in the Sunshine State, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

