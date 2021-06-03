Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 3, 2021

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Minnesota has 877 high schools in 424 districts with over 300,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:

  1. Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury
  2. Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul
  3. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie
  4. Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove
  5. Orono Senior High, in Long Lake
  6. Wayzata High, in Plymouth
  7. Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley
  8. Eagan Senior High, in Eagan
  9. Edina Senior High, in Edina
  10. Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka
  11. Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills
  12. Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi
  13. Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury
  14. East Ridge High School, in Woodbury
  15. St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony
  16. St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael
  17. Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista
  18. Sartell Senior High, in Sartell
  19. Lakeville South High, in Lakeville
  20. St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles
  21. Central Senior High, in Saint Paul
  22. Andover High School, in Andover
  23. Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton
  24. Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie
  25. Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount

Check out the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images

