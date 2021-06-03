These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Minnesota has 877 high schools in 424 districts with over 300,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:

Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove Orono Senior High, in Long Lake Wayzata High, in Plymouth Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley Eagan Senior High, in Eagan Edina Senior High, in Edina Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury East Ridge High School, in Woodbury St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista Sartell Senior High, in Sartell Lakeville South High, in Lakeville St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles Central Senior High, in Saint Paul Andover High School, in Andover Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount

Check out the complete list here.

