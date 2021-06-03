These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Minnesota
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 3, 2021
Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.
U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.
The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.
According to U.S. News, Minnesota has 877 high schools in 424 districts with over 300,000 high school students enrolled.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Minnesota:
- Math and Science Academy, in Woodbury
- Nova Classical Academy Upper School, in Saint Paul
- Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School, in Eden Prairie
- Parnassus Prep School-Rhetoric, in Maple Grove
- Orono Senior High, in Long Lake
- Wayzata High, in Plymouth
- Eastview Senior High, in Apple Valley
- Eagan Senior High, in Eagan
- Edina Senior High, in Edina
- Minnetonka Senior High, in Minnetonka
- Mounds View Senior High, in Arden Hills
- Mahtomedi Senior High, in Mahtomedi
- Woodbury Senior High, in Woodbury
- East Ridge High School, in Woodbury
- St. Anthony Village Senior High, in Saint Anthony
- St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, in Saint Michael
- Mound-Westonka High School, in Minnetrista
- Sartell Senior High, in Sartell
- Lakeville South High, in Lakeville
- St. Charles Secondary, in Saint Charles
- Central Senior High, in Saint Paul
- Andover High School, in Andover
- Irondale Senior High, in New Brighton
- Eden Prairie Senior High, in Eden Prairie
- Rosemount Senior High, in Rosemount
