These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Missouri

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Missouri has 603 high schools in 461 districts with over 250,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Missouri:

Metro Academic and Classical High School, in St. Louis Lincoln College Preparatory Academy, in Kansas City Ladue Horton Watkins High, in St. Louis Clayton High, in Clayton Kirkwood Sr. High, in Kirkwood McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, in St. Louis Parkway West High School, in Ballwin Lafayette Sr. High, in Wildwood Marquette Sr. High, in Chesterfield Lindbergh Sr. High, in St. Louis Ft. Zumwalt West High, in O'fallon Francis Howell High, in St Charles Park Hill High, in Kansas City Collegiate School Of Medicine and Bioscience, in St. Louis Central High, in Chesterfield Staley High, in Kansas City Ft. Zumwalt South High, in St Peters Rockwood Summit Sr. High, in Fenton Maplewood-Richmond Hgts. High, in Maplewood Eureka Sr. High, in Eureka Francis Howell Central High, in St Charles Park Hill South High, in Riverside Francis Howell North High, in St Charles Blue Springs South High, in Blue Springs University Academy-Upper, in Kansas City

Photo: Getty Images