These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Missouri
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 3, 2021
Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.
U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.
The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.
According to U.S. News, Missouri has 603 high schools in 461 districts with over 250,000 high school students enrolled.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Missouri:
- Metro Academic and Classical High School, in St. Louis
- Lincoln College Preparatory Academy, in Kansas City
- Ladue Horton Watkins High, in St. Louis
- Clayton High, in Clayton
- Kirkwood Sr. High, in Kirkwood
- McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, in St. Louis
- Parkway West High School, in Ballwin
- Lafayette Sr. High, in Wildwood
- Marquette Sr. High, in Chesterfield
- Lindbergh Sr. High, in St. Louis
- Ft. Zumwalt West High, in O'fallon
- Francis Howell High, in St Charles
- Park Hill High, in Kansas City
- Collegiate School Of Medicine and Bioscience, in St. Louis
- Central High, in Chesterfield
- Staley High, in Kansas City
- Ft. Zumwalt South High, in St Peters
- Rockwood Summit Sr. High, in Fenton
- Maplewood-Richmond Hgts. High, in Maplewood
- Eureka Sr. High, in Eureka
- Francis Howell Central High, in St Charles
- Park Hill South High, in Riverside
- Francis Howell North High, in St Charles
- Blue Springs South High, in Blue Springs
- University Academy-Upper, in Kansas City
Check out the complete list here.
Photo: Getty Images