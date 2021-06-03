These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Oregon

High schools are an important part of a child's education, serving as the foundation before college or a step into the working world. With such importance, U.S. News got to work finding out which high schools stand a cut above the rest.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were examined nationwide, and 18,000 made it into the rankings. A U.S. News story published on April 27 looked at all kinds of "key metrics" to determine quality high schools, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, and performance and graduation rate.

They even broke it down state-by-state. With that said, what are the best high schools in Oregon? Check out the Top 25 list below:

International School of Beaverton (Beaverton) West Linn High School (West Linn) South Eugene High School (Eugene) Corbett School (Corbett) Lake Oswego Senior High School (Lake Oswego) Wilsonville High School (Wilsonville) Grant High School (Portland) Lakeridge High School (Lake Oswego) Sherwood High School (Sherwood) St. Paul High School (St. Paul) Ashland High School (Ashland) Arts and Communication Magnet Academy (Beaverton) Sprague High School (Salem) West Salem High School (Salem) Lincoln High School (Portland) West Albany High School (Albany) Oregon City Senior High School (Oregon City) Westview High School (Portland) Silverton High School (Silverton) John F. Kennedy High School (Mt. Angel) Elmira High School (Elmira) Century High School (Hillsboro) South Medford High School (Medford) Wellness, Business and Sports School (Woodburn) Crescent Valley High School (Corvallis)

To see the complete rankings in the Beaver State, click here.

Photo: Getty Images