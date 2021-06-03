Utah Parents 'Don't Feel Safe', Caught Man Peeking Into Daughter's Window

Some Utah parents are living a nightmare after catching a man peeking into their daughter's bedroom window, reported ABC 4.

The Ogden parents told the news station that the family is "shaken up" after the incident and that they hope their story can help others to prevent things like this from happening to them.

Jasmine Varble told ABC 4, "We don't feel safe."

Varble explained that the family was getting ready for bed when her boyfriend, Nazaerth Florez, took the family's dog outside. That's when he looked on the roof and saw a man "peeking in my daughter’s window and he had the window lifted," said Varble.

Florez yelled at his girlfriend to call the police while he confronted the man. He recognized the man breaking in as one of their neighbors.

Ogden Police Department Lt. Brian Enyon said, "When they got on the scene, they encountered the homeowner who had detained an individual later identified as 400-year-old Reynaldo Paredes."

Varble said that the family later found a case of beer and a wooden chair under her window and believe the man had been watching their daughter.

She explained that the family is so scared now, especially her four children. Varble said, "They don’t even want to walk around the house without somebody following them. Me and my boyfriend have to go upstairs with them to change their clothes. They’re scared to take showers."

Paredes was arrested and charged with voyeurism of a child, trespassing, and intoxication.

Photo: Getty Images