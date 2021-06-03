VIDEO: Man Taunted New Mexico Candidate With Flying Sex Toy

An Albuquerque mayoral candidate was punched at a recent campaign. The harassment didn't stop there, however. The man who punched him is also being accused of using a drone to taunt him with a "flying sex toy" while he was on stage, reported The New York Post.

This is the second time that the so-called "dongcopter," which is now complete with its own Twitter account, has harassed the candidate.

The candidate, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III, brushed off the incident, saying that it was just a stunt of "political operatives," according to The Albuquerque Journal.

During the campaign event, 20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer threw a punch at Gonzales and yelled, "He's a tyrant."

Gonzales said, "He tried to take a swing at me and he glanced across my arm. He struck me and I just took a step back. It wasn’t anything I was very concerned about. I’ve been in a lot worse situations."

Part of the incident was captured on video, which KOAT posted to YouTube.

See the video below: