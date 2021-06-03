WATCH: DMX's 8-Year-Old Daughter Performs At Texas Tribute Show

DMX's 8-year-old daughter is carrying on the late rapper's legacy.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. stole the show at a recent DMX tribute concert. The Saturday, May 30, show at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, was scheduled before the rapper's April death. Rather than cancel the concert, Sonovah stepped in.

This was her first ever show, too. Sonavah performed the DMX classics "Slippin'" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," according to TMZ.

She even mixed in a couple of her own songs. She performed "Hold My Head Up," which she wrote about her dad and first performed at DMX's memorial service.

"I'm growing, I'm learning, to hold my head up. My daddy's still holding my hand so I gotta get up," Sonovah confidently rapped.

If Sonovah was nervous, she didn't show it. She came out in a shirt with a picture of her father and a pink tutu. She even shared the sweet story about how DMX didn't like her song "I Hate Zoom" but was proud of her nonetheless.