What To Know About Tennessee's 3 Sales Tax Holidays

In the past, Tennessee has held sales tax-free weekends for clothing and school supplies to help prepare families for a new school year and give residents a chance to stock up on essentials. This year, however, the state has come up with three tax-free events to help save residents money on specific items, WATE reports.

Here are the three upcoming sales tax holidays and what you can expect to save money on for each:

Event 1 (Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1): Clothing, school supplies and computers

(Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1): Clothing, school supplies and computers Event 2 (Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5): Food, food ingredients and prepared food

(Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5): Food, food ingredients and prepared food Event 3 (July 1 – June 30, 2022): Gun safes and safety equipment

What you can buy during Event 1

Clothing and apparel, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and more, that costs $100 or less per item are applicable to the holiday. Similarly, school and art supplies that cost less than $100 per item, like writing utensils, paper, rulers, paints, clay, glazes and more, are part of the sales tax-free event. Computers, laptops and tablets less than $1,500 are also eligible.

What you can't buy during Event 1

Any piece of apparel that costs more than $100 is not eligible. Additionally, jewelry, handbags, and sports and recreational equipment are not included the holiday. Flash drives, computer software, printer supplies and household appliances are not eligible.

What you can buy during Event 2

All food items and ingredients are eligible for the tax-free week, as is prepared food from restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores. The state defines prepared food as food sold in a heated state or heated by the seller, contains two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller as a single item, or the vendor selling the prepared food also provides eating utensils.

What you can't buy during Event 2

Alcohol, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements are not included in the tax-free holiday.

What you can buy during Event 3

Gun safes, defined by the state as a locking container, or other enclosure, equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms, are eligible for the event.

Similarly, gun safety devices are allowed, defined as any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.

What you can't buy during Event 3

Firearms are not included in the event.

According to WATE, items sold online are also included in the tax-free events. Check the state website for a complete list of what is eligible and what isn't during the holidays.

Photo: Getty Images