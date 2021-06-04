Feedback

9 Wisconsin Public Golf Courses Among The Best In The U.S.

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 4, 2021

There is nothing like exploring new golf courses and hitting the links with friends and family. So if you're looking to try a new golf course in Wisconsin that is considered one of the best, Golfweek created a list with the Top 100 best courses to play at.

Here are where Wisconsin's 9 best public golf courses rank on the list:

  • No. 5: Whistling Straits (Straits), in Mosel
  • No. 15: Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes), in Nekoosa
  • No. 16: Sand Valley (Sand Valley), in Nekoosa
  • No. 23: Lawsonia (Links), in Green Lake
  • No. 32: Erin Hills, in Hartford
  • No. 43: Blackwolf Run (River), in Kohler
  • No. 57: Whistling Straits (Irish), in Mosel
  • No. 84: University Ridge, in Madison
  • No. 100: SentryWorld, in Stevens Point

Here are the Top 10 public golf courses in the U.S.:

  1. Pebble Beach Golf Links, in Pebble Beach, CA
  2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes), in Bandon, OR
  3. Pinehurst (No. 2), in Pinehurst, NC
  4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald), in Bandon, OR
  5. Whistling Straits (Straits), in Mosel, WI
  6. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes), in Bandon, OR
  7. Shadow Creek, in Las Vegas, NV
  8. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Sheep Ranch), in Bandon, OR
  9. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), in Kiawah Island, SC
  10. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails), in Bandon, OR

To see the complete list of Golfweek's 2021's Best Golf Courses in the U.S., click here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 9 Wisconsin Public Golf Courses Among The Best In The U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.