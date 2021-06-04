Endangered Giraffe Born At Oklahoma City Zoo

Oh, baby! The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomed its newest resident on Thursday.

A male giraffe calf was born on June 3 at 12:01 p.m. in the zoo's giraffe habitat barn.

The baby doesn't have a name but he's already a big boy. The zoo says the baby is a healthy 157 pounds and is 6'1".

The newborn isn't on exhibit yet. He's staying behind the scenes to bond with his mom Ellie and their herd mates. This is the 20-year-old Ellie's sixth baby born at the zoo.

The zoo will soon have two newborns. Julu is Ellie's 5-year-old daughter and is currently pregnant with her first baby.

“Witnessing Ellie and Julu experience pregnancy together has been the greatest joy and we’re thrilled to watch our herd grow with the addition of this little calf,” said OKC Zoo’s Curator of Hoofstock and Primates, Tracey Dolphin-Drees. “This birth is critical for the conservation of this endangered species and a true testament to the importance of the zoo’s involvement in collaborative breeding efforts.”

Giraffes are native to East and South Africa, and are considered endangered. There are only 111,000 giraffes living in the wild because of illegal poachers and habitat destruction.