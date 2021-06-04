Endangered Giraffe Born At Oklahoma City Zoo
By Anna Gallegos
June 4, 2021
Oh, baby! The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomed its newest resident on Thursday.
A male giraffe calf was born on June 3 at 12:01 p.m. in the zoo's giraffe habitat barn.
The baby doesn't have a name but he's already a big boy. The zoo says the baby is a healthy 157 pounds and is 6'1".
The newborn isn't on exhibit yet. He's staying behind the scenes to bond with his mom Ellie and their herd mates. This is the 20-year-old Ellie's sixth baby born at the zoo.
The zoo will soon have two newborns. Julu is Ellie's 5-year-old daughter and is currently pregnant with her first baby.
“Witnessing Ellie and Julu experience pregnancy together has been the greatest joy and we’re thrilled to watch our herd grow with the addition of this little calf,” said OKC Zoo’s Curator of Hoofstock and Primates, Tracey Dolphin-Drees. “This birth is critical for the conservation of this endangered species and a true testament to the importance of the zoo’s involvement in collaborative breeding efforts.”
Giraffes are native to East and South Africa, and are considered endangered. There are only 111,000 giraffes living in the wild because of illegal poachers and habitat destruction.
OKC Zoo Welcomes Giraffe Calf
The OKC Zoo is thrilled to announce the arrival of an endangered giraffe calf, born to 20-year-old, Ellie. Ellie’s sixth offspring to be born at the Zoo, a male, was born on Thursday, June 3, at 12:01 p.m. at the Zoo’s giraffe habitat barn. The calf, who is yet to be named, is the first to be fathered by four-year-old, Demetri. The Zoo’s youngest giraffe is healthy and strong, and weighs approximately 157 lbs. and stands six-foot one. He will continue to spend time bonding with his mother and herd mates behind the scenes. Ellie’s daughter, Julu, 5, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her first calf soon. It’s been neck and neck between this mother-daughter giraffe duo to see who would give birth first, and Ellie delivered! Look out for more updates in the near future.Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Friday, June 4, 2021
Photo: Getty Images