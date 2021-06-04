Florida Diver Said He's Lucky After Surviving Alligator Bite To The Head
By Zuri Anderson
June 4, 2021
A Florida man said he's lucky to be alive after surviving a nasty encounter with an alligator, according to WKMG.
Jeffrey Heim said he was at Myakka River on Sunday (May 30) to find megalodon teeth to make jewelry. He was in the water for about a minute or so before a sudden attack happened.
“I thought I got hit by a propeller, it hit me so fast,” Heim told reporters. “It felt like a boat was going 50 mph.” After the initial attack, the diver found himself staring down the vicious reptile, realizing his head and hand were injured.
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.
“I look up and the gator’s just looking at me about four feet in front of me,” Heim said. “Then he started coming at me. I just learned from dealing with sharks, you don’t wanna act like prey so you don’t wanna move too fast. So, I started slowly moving away.”
When the man distanced himself from the gator, witnesses called 911 for help. Heim was taken to the hospital with a skull fracture and needed nearly three dozen staples. Had the gator chomped at any other part of his body, he may not have survived, he added.
“I’m lucky it didn’t death roll," the man said. He also noted that it's alligator mating season, which lasts from May to June, so the creature was probably being territorial.
Now the experienced diver and commercial fisherman, who's counting his blessings, plans on sticking to diving in the Gulf of Mexico.
