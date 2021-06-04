Florida Diver Said He's Lucky After Surviving Alligator Bite To The Head

A Florida man said he's lucky to be alive after surviving a nasty encounter with an alligator, according to WKMG.

Jeffrey Heim said he was at Myakka River on Sunday (May 30) to find megalodon teeth to make jewelry. He was in the water for about a minute or so before a sudden attack happened.

“I thought I got hit by a propeller, it hit me so fast,” Heim told reporters. “It felt like a boat was going 50 mph.” After the initial attack, the diver found himself staring down the vicious reptile, realizing his head and hand were injured.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.