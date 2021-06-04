Get Free Access To Any Washington State Park On These Days In June
By Zuri Anderson
June 4, 2021
With steady reopening and record warm temperatures, it's a great time to get outdoors in Washington.
State park officials are making it easier for residents to enjoy nature this summer, too. According to Seattle-Pi, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has added Juneteenth (June 19) to its schedule of Discover Pass free days this month.
That means there are four free access days this month at Washington state parks. Residents won't have to display a Discover Pass to take advantage of the park's open areas and beautiful landscapes. Usually, people would have to pay $30 for an annual Discover Pass or $10 for a one-day permit.
Here are the other free access days in June:
- Saturday, June 5, in recognition of National Trails Day
- Saturday, June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend (no fishing licenses required!)
#WAStateParks @waDNR @WDFW have designated June 19, #Juneteenth, an additional free day in June, when visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to park on #WAState recreation lands. Please join us in observing this important day in #BlackHistory #USHistoryhttps://t.co/3ZLYaFJiei pic.twitter.com/3pZlmiS3rk— WaStatePks (@WAStatePks) May 25, 2021
The remaining free access days in 2021 are:
- Wednesday, Aug. 25 for National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day
- Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 26 for Autumn Day
Remember, this is only for the Washington state parks, not for National Parks. The National Park Service said residents can take advantage of these freebie days in 2021:
- August 4 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- August 25 for National Park Service Birthday
Photo: Getty Images