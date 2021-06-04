Get Free Access To Any Washington State Park On These Days In June

With steady reopening and record warm temperatures, it's a great time to get outdoors in Washington.

State park officials are making it easier for residents to enjoy nature this summer, too. According to Seattle-Pi, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has added Juneteenth (June 19) to its schedule of Discover Pass free days this month.

That means there are four free access days this month at Washington state parks. Residents won't have to display a Discover Pass to take advantage of the park's open areas and beautiful landscapes. Usually, people would have to pay $30 for an annual Discover Pass or $10 for a one-day permit.

Here are the other free access days in June: