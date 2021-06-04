Feedback

Get Free Access To Any Washington State Park On These Days In June

By Zuri Anderson

June 4, 2021

With steady reopening and record warm temperatures, it's a great time to get outdoors in Washington.

State park officials are making it easier for residents to enjoy nature this summer, too. According to Seattle-Pi, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has added Juneteenth (June 19) to its schedule of Discover Pass free days this month.

That means there are four free access days this month at Washington state parks. Residents won't have to display a Discover Pass to take advantage of the park's open areas and beautiful landscapes. Usually, people would have to pay $30 for an annual Discover Pass or $10 for a one-day permit.

Here are the other free access days in June:

  • Saturday, June 5, in recognition of National Trails Day
  • Saturday, June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day
  • Sunday, June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend (no fishing licenses required!)

The remaining free access days in 2021 are:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 25 for National Park Service Birthday
  • Saturday, Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day
  • Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
  • Friday, Nov. 26 for Autumn Day

Remember, this is only for the Washington state parks, not for National Parks. The National Park Service said residents can take advantage of these freebie days in 2021:

  • August 4 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • August 25 for National Park Service Birthday

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Get Free Access To Any Washington State Park On These Days In June

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.