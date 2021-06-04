Indiana Candy Shop Up For Sale After Controversial Job Posting

An Indiana man is getting out of the candy business after an unsavory viral Facebook post.

Randy Good announced last week that he's selling Good's Candy Shop in Anderson.

"When I woke up this morning, I thought, well, all this stuff has been running around in my head. You know, some of it is true, I think that maybe ... maybe I am out of touch. I thought, 'Maybe it's time.' Maybe it's just time for someone to take over and continue with our success," Good told the Indy Star.

He announced that the business is up for sale in a Facebook video.

The candy shop has been at the center of controversy after Good posted about job openings but went into detail about the types of employees he doesn't want.

That post has disappeared from the Good's Candy Shop page after it received thousands of comments calling Good sexist because how it targeted female employees.

Good wrote in the original post:

Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves. You know, "so and so said this about you and I couldn't believe it! so and so is so stuck up that she thinks she's better than us". And so it goes. This my friends, is poison in action. These misguided gals have no end game. It's just spreading and stirring all the while believing they are innocent. It's such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots.

There was multiple calls to boycott the business and even an online petition to shut it down.

Photo: Getty Images