Keith Urban Goes Country-Trap On Breland's New Single 'Throw It Back'

Breland has released his brand-new collaboration with Keith Urban.

On Friday (June 4), the self-proclaimed country-trap artist dropped his latest single “Throw It Back,” a new joint that gets a major boost from Urban, whose country cool gives the song a smooth edge. Together, the two are match-made.

Much like his 2020 joint “My Truck” and “Cross Country,” Breland has hit the ground running yet again with another irresistible country banger arriving just in time for summer.

“If she get a shot of whiskey she know how to throw it back / She'd turn up for Elvis Presley told the DJ ‘Throw it back’ / She look better every Thursday, she don't have to throw it back / Shawty got me catching feelings / I just hope she throw it back,” Jersey native sings on the “country twerk” record.