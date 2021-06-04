Keith Urban Goes Country-Trap On Breland's New Single 'Throw It Back'
By Regina Star
June 4, 2021
Breland has released his brand-new collaboration with Keith Urban.
On Friday (June 4), the self-proclaimed country-trap artist dropped his latest single “Throw It Back,” a new joint that gets a major boost from Urban, whose country cool gives the song a smooth edge. Together, the two are match-made.
Much like his 2020 joint “My Truck” and “Cross Country,” Breland has hit the ground running yet again with another irresistible country banger arriving just in time for summer.
“If she get a shot of whiskey she know how to throw it back / She'd turn up for Elvis Presley told the DJ ‘Throw it back’ / She look better every Thursday, she don't have to throw it back / Shawty got me catching feelings / I just hope she throw it back,” Jersey native sings on the “country twerk” record.
This isn’t the first time Breland and Urban have collaborated, as the latter superstar enlisted the promising country-trap artist for his 2020 track “Out the Cage” for his 11th studio album The Speed of Now Part 1.
This fall, Breland will be hitting the road for his “Cross Country Tour.” The September-October jaunt will feature special guests Ashley Cooke and Robyn Ottolini, with stops planned for Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. (Click here for more details.)
In related news, Urban is scheduled to resume his “Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas” residency this fall with five dates set in September.
Photo: Bad Realm Records & Atlantic Records