Keith Urban Resuming Las Vegas Residency This Fall: See The Dates

Keith Urban is coming back to Sin City!

On Tuesday (June 1), the country crooner announced his long-awaited return to the Las Vegas Strip with the continuation of his Las Vegas residency. Scheduled to bring back “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Urban will perform new concert shows on September 17, 18, 22, 24, and 25.

Tickets for the performances go on sale starting Monday (June 7) at 10 a.m. PST, with general tickets starting at $69 in addition to applicable fees. (Click here for more information.)

The four-time Grammy-winning performer was only able to perform four shows of his initial residency launch in 2020 before live events were canceled indefinitely due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Urban explained what attracted him to select the Colosseum as the venue to house his Las Vegas residency.

“The room was really the tipping point for me,” the “Stupid Boy” star told the outlet. “I think what I love about it, it’s three venues in one. You’ve got an arena stage that truly is, I mean the production you can put on a stage is massive. You’ve got a lot of theater seating and a theater vibe, but then you’ve also got this club happening down on the floor where everybody’s standing. It’s rowdy, it’s a raucous vibe. The three venues that I love playing the most are all in one place.”

Urban joins a star-studded lineup of country stars who have booked Las Vegas residencies this year, including Carrie Underwood (“Reflection”) and Shania Twain (“Let’s Go, Vegas”). Brad Paisley will also touch down at Vegas’ Encore Theater for his upcoming “Acoustic Storyteller” event this year as well.