This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Bellevue

Bellevue, Washington is home to a variety of delicious and sometimes quirky restaurants. You have steakhouses, Asian cuisine, seafood specialists, Italian joints, and other kinds across the city.

To help you on the hunt for the restaurant you should try next, TripAdvisor ranked the restaurants with the highest ratings in Bellevue. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar!

This seafood-focused business has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 with over 860 reviews! You can find a diverse menu full of dishes like sushi rolls, ceviche, seafood jambalaya, mahi-mahi, swordfish, Dungeness crab bisque and so much more. They also have gluten-free options, as well! If you aren't too fond of seafood, they won't leave you hanging, either.