This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Bellevue
By Zuri Anderson
June 4, 2021
Bellevue, Washington is home to a variety of delicious and sometimes quirky restaurants. You have steakhouses, Asian cuisine, seafood specialists, Italian joints, and other kinds across the city.
To help you on the hunt for the restaurant you should try next, TripAdvisor ranked the restaurants with the highest ratings in Bellevue. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...
This seafood-focused business has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 with over 860 reviews! You can find a diverse menu full of dishes like sushi rolls, ceviche, seafood jambalaya, mahi-mahi, swordfish, Dungeness crab bisque and so much more. They also have gluten-free options, as well! If you aren't too fond of seafood, they won't leave you hanging, either.
Here were the Bellevue-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:
- Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar
- John Howie Steak
- Din Tai Fung
- Daniel’s Broiler
- El Gaucho
- Mediterranean Kitchen
- Duke’s Seafood & Chowder
- Wild Ginger Bellevue
- Monsoon
- Maggiano’s
To see other high-rated restaurants in the Bellevue area, click here. For the highest-rated restaurants in Seattle, click here. Happy hunting!
Photo: Getty Images