Tree In Central Texas Glows With Heat Days After It Was Struck By Lightning

The lightning came from the rain storms sweeping through South-Central Texas. Unfortunately, there seems to be no end in sight for the storms.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rainfall on Saturday that will stretch from Austin to Eagle Pass. Central Texas authorities have mobilized swift water rescue teams in case of widespread flooding, Fox 7 reported.

Rain chances could decrease briefly on Sunday before increasing again on Monday. Scattered showers are predicted through Wednesday, June 9, according to the NWS.

While the wet weather will ruin any outdoor weekend plans, there is a silver lining on all of these clouds. Much of Texas is no longer in a drought thanks to the nonstop rain.

Three months ago, over 80% of Texas was either "abnormally dry" or experiencing a moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of June 1, only 30% of the state is still experiencing drought conditions.

