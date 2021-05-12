Feedback

Lightning Shocks Oklahoma Woman While Teaching Online Class

By Anna Gallegos

May 12, 2021

A woman felt a jolt while working on her laptop as storms rolled through the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday morning.

Carrie was teaching an online class when two lightning bolts hit her home in Guthrie. Neighbors say the lightning started a fire on her deck and caused shingles to fly off the roof, KOCO reported.

The lightning also traveled through the home and shocked Carrie.

"You wouldn't think that a laptop would do that, but unfortunately, as she experienced today, it very much can," Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow told the station.

Carrie's laptop was plugged into the wall outlet during the storm. It's likely the lightning bolts that hit her home caused the power to surge and shock Carrie while she was teaching.

She wasn't injured by the shock, and firefighters put out the deck fire before it caused any serious damage.

Being indoors is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm, but it's strongly recommended that you don't use electronics that are plugged in because they conduct electricity. Cordless electronics are OK to use though.

Oklahoma recently beat out Florida as the lightning capitol of the U.S. because it has the most "lightning events" per square kilometer, according to a Finnish study.

Photo: Getty Images

