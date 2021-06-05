Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Make Rare Sighting In Romantic Lunch Date Photo

Looks like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong.

On Friday (June 4), Entertainment Tonight published a new photo of the rumored couple on a lunch date as they continue to spend time together in London. In the photo, seemingly taken from below the balcony seating area where the “Watermelon Sugar” star and Booksmart director shared a quick meal together, you can barely see Styles wearing a pink sweatshirt, shorts, and a baseball cap, while Wilde — whose face is clearly visible in the shot — wears a periwinkle-colored top. (See the photo here.)

According to what sources told the outlet, the pair are “having an awesome time” together and have “been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship” and have “grown even closer as a couple.”

"Yesterday, they enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together," the insider added. "They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house."

The “Golden” musician and the 37-year-old actress first sparked a romance in late-2020, not long after Wilde ended her seven-year engagement to Jason Sudeikis in November.

It’s reported the new couple sparked a romance while filming Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, the forthcoming feature film in which Styles acts opposite Florence Pugh.

With regard to their time bonding together, ET quotes another insider as saying: "Harry and Olivia have been inseparable. Of course that’s in part because they’ve been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they’re still spending all their time together."

Photo: Getty Images