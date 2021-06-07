Feedback

Beyonce & JAY-Z Get Cozy Courtside At Brooklyn Nets Game

By Peyton Blakemore

June 7, 2021

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got cozy courtside during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the weekend, the A-list couple was spotted engaging in some oh-so-sweet PDA as they sat courtside to watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in New York City. Cameras captured Bey rubbing her hubby's arm at one point during the game as well as Jay rubbing Queen Bey's leg throughout their date night.

Interestingly enough, Jay seemingly has a history of rubbing his wife's legs at basketball games specifically as fans created a digital collage of all the moments he has been spotted doing just that at games over the years. The 12-photo collage, which was heavily circulated on social media over the weekend, even caught the attention of Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, who reacted to it on Instagram.

"When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them," she wrote. "Me and [my husband] Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet ! Yeah!! That's what you do! ❤️ ."

Miss Tina added, "For those of you who don't understand , Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!❤️ So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her ! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it's not !!! Stop that!!!!! ❤️. BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That's a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here."

Ahead of Saturday's (June 5) game, Bey shared multiple Instagram photos of her stylish date-night outfit: a David Koma black leather corset dress, a bejeweled houndstooth leather shirt, which she layered over the dress, black Christian Louboutin pumps, and a diamond choker.

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé

