Beyoncé and Jay-Z got cozy courtside during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the weekend, the A-list couple was spotted engaging in some oh-so-sweet PDA as they sat courtside to watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in New York City. Cameras captured Bey rubbing her hubby's arm at one point during the game as well as Jay rubbing Queen Bey's leg throughout their date night.

Interestingly enough, Jay seemingly has a history of rubbing his wife's legs at basketball games specifically as fans created a digital collage of all the moments he has been spotted doing just that at games over the years. The 12-photo collage, which was heavily circulated on social media over the weekend, even caught the attention of Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, who reacted to it on Instagram.