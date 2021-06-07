Gulf Tower Receives Condemnation Notice Amid Recent Fire Damage

The Gulf Tower in downtown Pittsburgh has received a condemned notice amid a recent fire.

The 44-story, 437,000-square foot building has experienced considerable fire damage in its basement a few weeks ago and has been declared as unsafe and unfit for occupancy, the Pittsburgh Business Times reports.

Larry Walsh, the chief operating officer and principal of Rugby Realty Co. Inc., which owns the building, said the company brought in crews to repair damages amid the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's recent report that the fire was caused by electrical system failure.

"We have probably more than 200 people working in the building and we're doing everything we can as fast we can to get back open," Walsh said. "We're still analyzing the extent of the systems that were damaged."

Tim McNulty, a spokesman for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, said the building "is not safe right now and the city will be working to make sure its safe and ready for occupancy" in a statement obtained by the Pittsburgh Business Times regarding the ongoing situation.

Walsh said restoring the building's power will be crucial to reopening the building.

"With no power, you've got no life safety," McNulty said. "We've got to restore the life safety systems before we can reopen."

Photo: Getty Images