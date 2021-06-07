Populations all across the country are growing, and especially in the western states.

New Mexico has seen its fair share of the population growth, reported KRQE. This is due to job opportunities, quality of life, easy commutes to jobs, and lower rent prices.

So what were the fastest-growing counties in New Mexico?

Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the counties in the state with the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on five-year estimates.

Here are the fastest-growing counties in New Mexico:

#10. Valencia County

population change of over two percent from 2010 to 2019

over 1,473 new residents

#9. McKinley County

population change of over 2.5 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 1,775 new residents

#8. Curry County

population change of over six percent from 2010 to 2019

over 2,808 new residents

#7. Otero County

population change of over 5.3 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 3,355 new residents

#6. Eddy County

population change of over 9.6 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 5,067 new residents

#5. Santa Fe County

population change of over 5.4 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 7,591 new residents

#4. Lea County

population change of over 12.4 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 7,774 new residents

#3. Dona Ana County

population change of over 7.1 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 14,399 new residents

#2. Sandoval County

population change of over 14.8 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 18,441 new residents

#1. Bernalillo County

population change of over 4.8 percent from 2010 to 2019

over 30.977 new residents

