Jeff Bezos Announces He'll Be Flying Into Space Next Month

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he and his brother, Mark, will be joining an auction winner on New Shepard's first human flight to space next month.

ABC News reports Blue Origin, an aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company founded by Jeff Bezos, announced the Bezos brothers will be joining the winner of its auction for a seat on the vessel -- which has already reached $2.8 million among 6,000 bidders from 143 countries as of Monday (June 7) and is set to conclude on Saturday (June 12) -- for a flight to the edge of space on July 20.

Bezos also shared the news of his upcoming space flight on his verified Instagram account Monday.

"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos captioned alongside a video. "The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter"