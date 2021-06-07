Feedback

'Legendary' Arizona Softball Coach Retires After 36 Seasons

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2021

Arizona v LSU

The University of Arizona announced that head softball coach Mike Candrea is retiring after 36 seasons with the team.

KOLD reported that Candrea's career spanned four decades.

Candrea had an impressive run at the school, becoming the all-time winningest coach in the history of the sport. Candrea coached the team to eight national championships, 24 appearances in the College World Sports, 34 post-season berths, 10 conference championships, Olympic gold and silver medals, and 1,674 career wins. He also coached over 50 all-Americans.

Candrea said:

"It has been an honor to represent the University of Arizona for 36 years. I am indebted to every player, coach and member of my support staff that has made the Arizona softball experience one that I will cherish forever. When I arrived in 1985, I wanted to build a culture of excellence and compete consistently at the highest levels of Division 1 softball. Most of all, our goal was to prepare our student-athletes for life after softball and build relationships that would last a lifetime."

While Coach Candrea is retiring from his official duties as head coach, he will still be a part of the Arizona athletics family in an advisory role.

Photo: Getty Images

