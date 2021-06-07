In April, Meg announced her temporary hiatus from social media and music, sharing a digital message to her fans that read, "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

"In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach," the message continued. "Thee Hotties lead a brave RESISTANCE in her anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

Meg's return to social media came days after she and her boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine made their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the awards show, Megan won the Best Collaboration award for her Beyoncé-featured track "Savage."

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said, before adding, "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."

