Texas Mom Arrested After Pretending To Be 13-Year-Old Daughter At School
By Anna Gallegos
June 7, 2021
A mom in West Texas says she posed as her 13-year-old daughter as part of a "social experiment." Now, she's facing criminal charges.
Casey Garcia, 30, is charged with criminal trespassing and tampering with government records after she attended class on June 2 as a student at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, which is 20 miles southeast of El Paso.
Garcia was able to pass as her daughter for much of the school day because of her height. She's 4'11", according to arrest records. She also dyed her hair, used skin tanner, and wore a mask to pose as a seventh grader, according to the El Paso Times.
The mom filmed herself walking around the school and said the break in was a "social experiment."
“I’m telling you right now, we need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove," Garcia said in a video.
"I’m proving a point that this is with all school systems, private school, public school, it doesn’t matter. We have a problem. There have been one too many mass shootings in schools."
She also said that the teachers didn't care too much about who she was or what she looked like. They were more concerned about her being on her phone in class.
Garcia was arrested on Friday, June 4, which she also recorded and shared on YouTube. The arrest was for a traffic warrant, according to the officer in the video.
Photo: El Paso County Jail