Texas Mom Arrested After Pretending To Be 13-Year-Old Daughter At School

A mom in West Texas says she posed as her 13-year-old daughter as part of a "social experiment." Now, she's facing criminal charges.

Casey Garcia, 30, is charged with criminal trespassing and tampering with government records after she attended class on June 2 as a student at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, which is 20 miles southeast of El Paso.

Garcia was able to pass as her daughter for much of the school day because of her height. She's 4'11", according to arrest records. She also dyed her hair, used skin tanner, and wore a mask to pose as a seventh grader, according to the El Paso Times.

The mom filmed herself walking around the school and said the break in was a "social experiment."