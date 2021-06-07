The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
June 7, 2021
Every state has its unique towns and places that will leave non-residents scratching their heads. Why? Well, some of them can difficult to pronounce.
Some places deceptively simple, and others notoriously confuse even Oregonians. But as long as you say it right, you could be considered an honorary resident. With that said, here are some places in the Beaver State that may keep you practicing.
Willamette
Whether you're talking about the region, valley, or river, this popular area sometimes gets people mixed up. You pronounce it as "will-AM-it."
Clatskanie
This is one of the more daunting names. To pronounce this small timber town in Oregon, make sure to say "clat-skan-eye."
A small lake behind my house in Clatskanie, Oregon (OC)[5382x7268] #nature pic.twitter.com/TPuOE8GPsj— Nature is Beautiful (@DailyNatureshot) July 12, 2019
The Dalles
It may seem easy to say, but you pronounce it as "The DALZ." And a quick note: never drop the "the." It's part of the name! Fun fact: it's also the largest city along the Columbia River outside the Portland metro area.
Champoeg
This one will be really fun to say -- and easy to remember. "sham-POO-ee." This town was an important settlement in Oregon's early history; now it is a ghost town and home to a heritage site.
Yachats
This is one of the most infamous names in the entire state. Even longtime Oregon residents can find themselves tripping upon this tiny coastal town's name. Make sure to say "yaw-chats."
Thor's Well at Sunset - Yachats Oregon, USA#nature #landscape #seascape #longexposure #pnw #oregon #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/8Xcf0HA1WJ— Ray Manning (@RayManningPhoto) May 7, 2018
Aloha
You may be familiar with the Hawaiian saying, "Aloha!" but don't say it when referencing this town, which is located west of Portland. Say "a-LOW-ah."
Lebanon
We're not talking about the country in the Middle East! For this Oregon city, you have to say it like "leba-NIN," not "leba-NON."
Couch Street
Portlanders are familiar with this road. Located in the northwest area of the city, never say "couch" like the furniture. It's pronounced "COOCH."
If you're done twisting your tongue, check out this funny video of Californians trying to pronounce some of these cities and towns!
These Californians Tried To Pronounce The Names Of Cities In O...
Some were so difficult, even we got them wrong. ;)Posted by Only In Oregon on Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Photo: Getty Images