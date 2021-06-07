Feedback

The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2021

Every state has its unique towns and places that will leave non-residents scratching their heads. Why? Well, some of them can difficult to pronounce.

Some places deceptively simple, and others notoriously confuse even Oregonians. But as long as you say it right, you could be considered an honorary resident. With that said, here are some places in the Beaver State that may keep you practicing.

Willamette

Whether you're talking about the region, valley, or river, this popular area sometimes gets people mixed up. You pronounce it as "will-AM-it."

Clatskanie

This is one of the more daunting names. To pronounce this small timber town in Oregon, make sure to say "clat-skan-eye."

The Dalles

It may seem easy to say, but you pronounce it as "The DALZ." And a quick note: never drop the "the." It's part of the name! Fun fact: it's also the largest city along the Columbia River outside the Portland metro area.

Champoeg

This one will be really fun to say -- and easy to remember. "sham-POO-ee." This town was an important settlement in Oregon's early history; now it is a ghost town and home to a heritage site.

Yachats

This is one of the most infamous names in the entire state. Even longtime Oregon residents can find themselves tripping upon this tiny coastal town's name. Make sure to say "yaw-chats."

Aloha

You may be familiar with the Hawaiian saying, "Aloha!" but don't say it when referencing this town, which is located west of Portland. Say "a-LOW-ah."

Lebanon

We're not talking about the country in the Middle East! For this Oregon city, you have to say it like "leba-NIN," not "leba-NON."

Couch Street

Portlanders are familiar with this road. Located in the northwest area of the city, never say "couch" like the furniture. It's pronounced "COOCH."

If you're done twisting your tongue, check out this funny video of Californians trying to pronounce some of these cities and towns!

These Californians Tried To Pronounce The Names Of Cities In O...

Some were so difficult, even we got them wrong. ;)

Posted by Only In Oregon on Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Oregon

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.