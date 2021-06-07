The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Oregon

Every state has its unique towns and places that will leave non-residents scratching their heads. Why? Well, some of them can difficult to pronounce.

Some places deceptively simple, and others notoriously confuse even Oregonians. But as long as you say it right, you could be considered an honorary resident. With that said, here are some places in the Beaver State that may keep you practicing.

Willamette

Whether you're talking about the region, valley, or river, this popular area sometimes gets people mixed up. You pronounce it as "will-AM-it."

Clatskanie

This is one of the more daunting names. To pronounce this small timber town in Oregon, make sure to say "clat-skan-eye."