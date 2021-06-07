This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Vancouver

Looking for your new favorite sport in Vancouver, Washington? TripAdvisor has you covered.

The website ranked all the restaurants in the city and features all kinds of eateries: breakfast joints, Italian cuisines, pubs and bars, and much more. But which business claimed the No. 1 spot? That honor goes to...

Kitchen Table Cafe!

Okay, here's how popular Kitchen Table is: their three locations at Orchards, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen were in the Top 3, each one having an average rating of 4.5. out of 5. Their Orchard spot was ranked No. 1! This breakfast restaurant is beloved for its classic and simple dishes, including french toast, egg scrambles, omelets, sandwiches, and other early morning delights.