This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Vancouver
By Zuri Anderson
June 7, 2021
Looking for your new favorite sport in Vancouver, Washington? TripAdvisor has you covered.
The website ranked all the restaurants in the city and features all kinds of eateries: breakfast joints, Italian cuisines, pubs and bars, and much more. But which business claimed the No. 1 spot? That honor goes to...
Okay, here's how popular Kitchen Table is: their three locations at Orchards, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen were in the Top 3, each one having an average rating of 4.5. out of 5. Their Orchard spot was ranked No. 1! This breakfast restaurant is beloved for its classic and simple dishes, including french toast, egg scrambles, omelets, sandwiches, and other early morning delights.
Open until 2:30 pm for takeout and delivery! Try our avocado toast! 🥑Posted by Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek on Saturday, January 30, 2021
Open for takeout and delivery until 2:30 pm! Come on in and see us or place an order over the phone! We are thankful for all of the support!Posted by Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek on Friday, January 15, 2021
Here were the Vancouver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website (with adjustments):
- Kitchen Table Cafe
- Island Cafe
- Thai Orchid Restaurant
- La Bottega
- Hudson’s Bar and Grill
- Beaches Restaurant & Bar
- Bleu Door Bakery
- Stardust Diner
- Salty’s On The Columbia River
- Gustav’s Pub & Grill
For high-rated restaurants in the Vancouver area, click here. For the highest-rated restaurants in Portland, click here. Happy hunting!
Photo: Getty Images