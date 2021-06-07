Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Vancouver

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2021

Looking for your new favorite sport in Vancouver, Washington? TripAdvisor has you covered.

The website ranked all the restaurants in the city and features all kinds of eateries: breakfast joints, Italian cuisines, pubs and bars, and much more. But which business claimed the No. 1 spot? That honor goes to...

Kitchen Table Cafe!

Okay, here's how popular Kitchen Table is: their three locations at Orchards, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen were in the Top 3, each one having an average rating of 4.5. out of 5. Their Orchard spot was ranked No. 1! This breakfast restaurant is beloved for its classic and simple dishes, including french toast, egg scrambles, omelets, sandwiches, and other early morning delights.

Open until 2:30 pm for takeout and delivery! Try our avocado toast! 🥑

Posted by Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Open for takeout and delivery until 2:30 pm! Come on in and see us or place an order over the phone! We are thankful for all of the support!

Posted by Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek on Friday, January 15, 2021

Here were the Vancouver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website (with adjustments):

  1. Kitchen Table Cafe
  2. Island Cafe
  3. Thai Orchid Restaurant
  4. La Bottega
  5. Hudson’s Bar and Grill
  6. Beaches Restaurant & Bar
  7. Bleu Door Bakery
  8. Stardust Diner
  9. Salty’s On The Columbia River
  10. Gustav’s Pub & Grill

For high-rated restaurants in the Vancouver area, click here. For the highest-rated restaurants in Portland, click here. Happy hunting!

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Vancouver

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.