Utah Man Arrested For Having Weapon Of Mass Destruction

A man from Bountiful has been charged for having a weapon of mass destruction, reported 2 KUTV.

According to police, 62-year-old Robert Jack Turville made specific and violent threats.

Police, SWAT, and a bomb squad searched Turville's home after he was arrested on Sunday. According to Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department, they were extra concerned because the threats "were specific both in manner and target."

Hansen said, "We felt it was extremely urgent based on the threats and how detailed the threats were, and the capabilities of this individual."

Though he wouldn't say any specifics about the threats, Hansen said, "It had to do with harming a number of people and mentioning a specific way to do it."