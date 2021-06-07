Feedback

Utah Man Arrested For Having Weapon Of Mass Destruction

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2021

Midsection Of Prisoner Sitting On Street Surrounded With Police Force

A man from Bountiful has been charged for having a weapon of mass destruction, reported 2 KUTV.

According to police, 62-year-old Robert Jack Turville made specific and violent threats.

Police, SWAT, and a bomb squad searched Turville's home after he was arrested on Sunday. According to Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department, they were extra concerned because the threats "were specific both in manner and target."

Hansen said, "We felt it was extremely urgent based on the threats and how detailed the threats were, and the capabilities of this individual."

Though he wouldn't say any specifics about the threats, Hansen said, "It had to do with harming a number of people and mentioning a specific way to do it."

According to police, they started immediately investigating the threats by Turville, along with the metro mental health team.

Police were also working to directly notify those who may have been specifically threatened.

Turville was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, threat of violence, and possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to assault.

Photo: Getty Images

