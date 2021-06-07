WATCH: Greg Olsen's 8-Year-Old Son Shares Update After Heart Transplant

The 8-year-old son of former NFL star and Carolina Panther Greg Olsen shared a thankful message on Monday (June 7) days after he received a new heart. According to WCNC, TJ is still in the hospital recovering from the life-saving surgery.

The former Panthers tight end posted a video to social media Monday morning in which his son, TJ, thanked everyone who had shown them support throughout the ordeal.

"Hi everybody, thank you for thinking of me," TJ said in the video. "Thank you for praying with me. We love you guys."

Check out TJ's message in the video below.