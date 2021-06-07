WATCH: Greg Olsen's 8-Year-Old Son Shares Update After Heart Transplant
By Sarah Tate
June 7, 2021
The 8-year-old son of former NFL star and Carolina Panther Greg Olsen shared a thankful message on Monday (June 7) days after he received a new heart. According to WCNC, TJ is still in the hospital recovering from the life-saving surgery.
The former Panthers tight end posted a video to social media Monday morning in which his son, TJ, thanked everyone who had shown them support throughout the ordeal.
"Hi everybody, thank you for thinking of me," TJ said in the video. "Thank you for praying with me. We love you guys."
Check out TJ's message in the video below.
Someone has an update pic.twitter.com/L1Zk2AgHpd— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 7, 2021
TJ was born with a congenital heart condition and had undergone three open-heart surgeries by the time he was 8 and was living with a modified heart. In May, Olsen said that his heart was "reaching its end" and he would need a transplant.
"TJ has been a fighter since birth," Olsen said at the time. "We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."
On Friday (June 4), after just eight days on the transplant list, Olsen said that a match had been found and TJ would be receiving a new donor heart. After hours in surgery, the former Panther provided and update on the surgery's success.
"TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU," he said. "We won't be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun."
