WATCH: New England Fans Won't Like Tom Brady's New Hype Video

New England sports fans won't like Tom Brady's new pump-up video for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brady, who spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, was featured in a pump-up video for the Tampa Bay Lightning played inside Amalie Arena during Saturday's 6-4 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Brady references the defending champion Lightning's recent Stanley Cup championship, which occurred less than five months prior to the Bucs' victory in Super Bowl LV.

"To all the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, let's do this again Lightning," Brady says in the video. "Let's go for two, people! Let's keep Lord Stanley here in the Bay right where he belongs. Let's get that Cup again. Go Bolts, let's go!"