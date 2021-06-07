WATCH: New England Fans Won't Like Tom Brady's New Hype Video
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2021
New England sports fans won't like Tom Brady's new pump-up video for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Brady, who spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, was featured in a pump-up video for the Tampa Bay Lightning played inside Amalie Arena during Saturday's 6-4 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Brady references the defending champion Lightning's recent Stanley Cup championship, which occurred less than five months prior to the Bucs' victory in Super Bowl LV.
"To all the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, let's do this again Lightning," Brady says in the video. "Let's go for two, people! Let's keep Lord Stanley here in the Bay right where he belongs. Let's get that Cup again. Go Bolts, let's go!"
"Let's keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs." ⚡️— NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 5, 2021
-@TomBrady #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/1WbZdTFTNI
Brady had previously shown his support of other New England area teams, including the NHL's Boston Bruins, during his time with the Patriots.
In 2019, the legendary quarterback was featured in a Stanley Cup Playoffs hype video alongside longtime former Bruins captain Zdeno Chára.
But Brady seems to be enjoying his new home after a lengthy career in New England.
In December, the seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed his admiration for the South Florida December weather, according to Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud, who quoted the 43-year-old quarterback as saying, "You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore," via Twitter.
#GoBucs QB Tom Brady loves the warm weather: "You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore."— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 10, 2020
To add even more insult to injury, Brady was renting the Tampa mansion owned by Derek Jeter, longtime captain of the New York Yankees and arch rival to the Boston Red Sox, during his first season with the Buccaneers, before it was sold for $22.5 million last month, ESPN reports.
Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently purchased land on an exclusive island off Miami where they plan to build a home.
Photo: Getty Images