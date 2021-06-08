Feedback

$3 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

June 8, 2021

A lucky player in Western Pennsylvania won $3 million playing a scratch-off lottery game.

WPXI reports the a player won the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Monopoly 100X Scratch-Off game with a ticket purchased in Westmoreland County at the Giant Eagle on South Walnut Street in Ligonier.

The Giant Eagle store will also receive an additional $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot winning ticket.

"Monopoly 100X" is a $30 scratch-off game in which players in which a player is eligible to win five top prizes of $3 million.

Additionally, a player can multiply any prize won on the ticket by revealing a 100x symbol, or $200 instantly by revealing the WIN200 symbol, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery's official website.

Scratch-Off prizes can be claimed by the winner within a deadline of up to one year before expiring. Anyone with a winning ticket should sign the back of their ticket at contact the Pennsylvania Lottery by calling 1-800-692-7481.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined jackpot of $76 million this week.

Mega Millions will offer $56 million ($38.3 million cash option) jackpot on Tuesday (June 8) night and Powerball will offer a $20 million ($13.8 million) jackpot on Wednesday (June 9) night.

Photo: Getty Images

