All Time Low's Summer Daze Rosé Arrives Just In Time For Warmer Weather
By Lindsey Smith
June 8, 2021
Two things that pair perfectly together: music and wine.
All Time Low recently ventured into the wine market and has steadily been selling out of bottles each time a flavor is released.
On Tuesday (June 8), the pop-punk quartet revealed their Summer Daze 2020 rosé is officially available for purchase — and it's coming right in time for poolside hangs or FaceTime happy hours.
You might remember last year during quarantine the guys blessed us with their own video happy hours which always provided at least an hour of entertainment. Luckily, we'll be able to catch the band IRL this summer.
All Time Low teamed up with Real Nice Winemakers for the new rosé which features Rosé of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Muller-Thurgau, and Gewurztraminer.
The wine is described as "flowing with fresh aromatics of crisp watermelon, juicy peach, and sweet strawberry. The palate is lively and vibrant with notes of rose petal, green apple, candied strawberry, and tart cranberry. The finish is completely dry with bright and refreshing acidity."
For those 21+ in age, the bottles will run you $18 and can be purchased here. Unfortunately, there are a handful of states where the wine cannot be shipped, including Ohio and New Jersey.
All Time Low will be heading out on Sad Summer Fest — which was previously postponed due to coronavirus. The band will be joined by The Maine, The Story So Far, Movements, and more.
Sad Summer Fest Tour Dates:
8/6 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park
8/7 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim Outdoors
8/20 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds
8/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Outdoors
8/27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
8/28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
8/31 - Columbus, OH -Express Live Outdoor
9/3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
9/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
9/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
9/11 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds
Photo: Getty Images