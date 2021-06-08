All Time Low's Summer Daze Rosé Arrives Just In Time For Warmer Weather

Two things that pair perfectly together: music and wine.

All Time Low recently ventured into the wine market and has steadily been selling out of bottles each time a flavor is released.

On Tuesday (June 8), the pop-punk quartet revealed their Summer Daze 2020 rosé is officially available for purchase — and it's coming right in time for poolside hangs or FaceTime happy hours.

You might remember last year during quarantine the guys blessed us with their own video happy hours which always provided at least an hour of entertainment. Luckily, we'll be able to catch the band IRL this summer.

All Time Low teamed up with Real Nice Winemakers for the new rosé which features Rosé of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Muller-Thurgau, and Gewurztraminer.