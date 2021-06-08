Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Minnesota Police Car In A Head-On Collision

An alleged 20-year-old drunk driver crashed head-on into a St. Cloud Police Department patrol car Sunday (June 6), police say.

WCCO reported that around 6 a.m. Sunday (June 6), the officer was heading south on Country Road 74. He saw a minivan traveling northbound but driving into oncoming traffic. The officer swerved into the northbound lane, trying to avoid the wrong-way driver, but the minivan also swerved, resulting in a head-on collision between the two.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, the officer involved in the head-on collision was able to exit the car and check on the other driver. The officer was treated at the scene with minor injuries. However, the Waite Park woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the 20-year-old was "under the influence of alcohol." As a result, she is likely to face criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges, the Waite Park Police Department said.

The woman's identity has not been made public by the police yet because the woman has not officially been charged.

According to Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, in 2019, approximately 4,113 alcohol-related crashes happened within the state.

Photo: Waite Park Police Department