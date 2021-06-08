Feedback

Check Out The Dinosaurs At Balloon Fiesta Park In Albuquerque

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2021

Dinosaur Drive-Thru

A traveling drive-thru dinosaur exhibit has come to Balloon Fiesta Park, reported KRQE. The exhibit is called "Jurassic Empire."

The exhibit features 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs to entertain and educate visitors about the different species from the Jurassic period.

David El Dika, event manager with Jurassic Empire, said:

"They are all motion-sensored so as soon as you approach the dinosaur they start moving, roaring, as you see behind me, we have all types of species, from velociraptors, triceratops, long-necks."

The exhibit is only open for a limited time, allowing visitors for three different weekends and select weekdays.

Here are the days the exhibit will be open in Albuquerque:

  • June 10-13
  • June 17-20

According to organizers, guests must stay inside their vehicles, and no one is allowed in the bed of their trucks while in the exhibit.

Weekday tickets are $61 per vehicle and weekend tickets are $71 per vehicle. Each vehicle is allowed one to seven passengers.

Click here for tickets and additional information.

Photo: Getty Images

