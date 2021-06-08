Here Are The Best Bars To Watch Phoenix Suns Games
By Ginny Reese
June 8, 2021
Fans are going crazy for the Phoenix Suns!
The Suns took on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 122-105. All five of the starters for the Suns scored double figures, reported CBS Sports. Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton scored a combined 64 points with 19 rebounds and 13 assists.
The Suns will take on the Nuggets again for Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
So where can you watch?
Here are the best bars in Phoenix to watch Suns games, according to GameWatch:
MAJERLE'S SPORTS GRILL
24 N 2nd St in Phoenix
21002 North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix
RENAISSANCE PHOENIX DOWNTOWN HOTEL
100 North 1st Street in Phoenix
ZIPPS SPORTS GRILL
690 South Mill Avenue in Tempe
1860 East Warner Road in Tempe
1515 Bethany Home Road in Phoenix
3647 East Indian School Road in Phoenix
1062 N 32nd Street in Phoenix
3110 N Central Ave in Phoenix
7551 East Camelback Road in Scottsdale
8380 E Vía de Ventura Road in Scottsdale
14148 North 100th Street in Scottsdale
19420 North 59th Avenue in Glendale
4710 East Warner Road in Ahwatukee
211 East Warner Road in Gilbert
4060 South Arizona Ave un Chandler
COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS
5625 North 7th Street in Phoenix
3950 East Indian School Road in Phoenix
5005 E Chandler Blvd in Phoenix
4731 E Cactus Rd in Phoenix
8624 E Shea Blvd in Scottsdale
4222 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale
10767 North 116th Street in Scottsdale
18529 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
6718 West Deer Valley Road in Glendale
9828 W Northern Ave in Peoria
4604 S Higley Rd in Gilbert
1980 W Germann Rd in Chandler
HALF MOON WINDY CITY SPORTS GRILL
2121 East Highland Ave in Phoenix
Photo: Getty Images