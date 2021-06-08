Here Are The Best Bars To Watch Phoenix Suns Games

Fans are going crazy for the Phoenix Suns!

The Suns took on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 122-105. All five of the starters for the Suns scored double figures, reported CBS Sports. Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton scored a combined 64 points with 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Suns will take on the Nuggets again for Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

So where can you watch?

Here are the best bars in Phoenix to watch Suns games, according to GameWatch:

24 N 2nd St in Phoenix

21002 North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix