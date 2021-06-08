Feedback

Here Are The Best Bars To Watch Phoenix Suns Games

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2021

Iranian Soccer Fans Gather To Watch World Cup Match

Fans are going crazy for the Phoenix Suns!

The Suns took on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 122-105. All five of the starters for the Suns scored double figures, reported CBS Sports. Chris Paul finished with 21 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton scored a combined 64 points with 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Suns will take on the Nuggets again for Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

So where can you watch?

Here are the best bars in Phoenix to watch Suns games, according to GameWatch:

MAJERLE'S SPORTS GRILL

24 N 2nd St in Phoenix

21002 North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix

RENAISSANCE PHOENIX DOWNTOWN HOTEL

100 North 1st Street in Phoenix

ZIPPS SPORTS GRILL

690 South Mill Avenue in Tempe

1860 East Warner Road in Tempe

1515 Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

3647 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

1062 N 32nd Street in Phoenix

3110 N Central Ave in Phoenix

7551 East Camelback Road in Scottsdale

8380 E Vía de Ventura Road in Scottsdale

14148 North 100th Street in Scottsdale

19420 North 59th Avenue in Glendale

4710 East Warner Road in Ahwatukee

211 East Warner Road in Gilbert

4060 South Arizona Ave un Chandler

COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS

5625 North 7th Street in Phoenix

3950 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

5005 E Chandler Blvd in Phoenix

4731 E Cactus Rd in Phoenix

8624 E Shea Blvd in Scottsdale

4222 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale

10767 North 116th Street in Scottsdale

18529 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

6718 West Deer Valley Road in Glendale

9828 W Northern Ave in Peoria

4604 S Higley Rd in Gilbert

1980 W Germann Rd in Chandler

HALF MOON WINDY CITY SPORTS GRILL

2121 East Highland Ave in Phoenix

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here Are The Best Bars To Watch Phoenix Suns Games

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.