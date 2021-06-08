'Naked And Afraid XL' Contestant Suffers Serious Injury In Sensitive Area

A contestant on Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL sustained a serious injury to a sensitive area during filming of the all-star season.

In a recent episode, viewers watched as survivalist E.J. Snyder walked along a large tree branch hanging over a Louisiana swamp before the branch abruptly broke, sending him falling into the water below. While on the way down, he received multiple lacerations to his scrotum, Yahoo Entertainment reports, one of the most serious injuries seen on the survival competition.

A member of the show's medical team immediately arrived to assess the extent of his injuries and described what could happen if the injury was not treated quickly and properly.

"Worst case scenario is an infection, a loss of genitalia," she said, "and if he becomes septic, it could be fatal."

Despite the risks, he chose to be stitched up by the medic rather than forfeiting the competition by leaving to get treatment at a hospital. In the middle of the swamp, E.J. received eight stitches that would allow him to continue to the show but with a new set of challenges: He was told to stay out of the water and not exert himself for seven to 10 days.

According to Yahoo, two contestants made their way to E.J.'s camp to help while he is on the mend. When they arrived, E.J. lifted up his loincloth to reveal the injury and explained how he "almost chopped my balls off yesterday."

The two contestants were shocked by the injury, but not surprised that E.J. chose to remain in the competition.

"I mean, this is the type of man he is," said fellow contestant Gary Golding. "This is the type of survivalist he is. And I am honored and privileged to be out here with E.J."

Photo: Getty Images