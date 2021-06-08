New Law Aims To Bring More Movies, TV Shows To Oklahoma

Oklahoma is giving Hollywood a run for its money.

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed into law the Filmed in Oklahoma Act. It raises the state's film and TV incentives cap from $8 million to $30 million.

"You don't get the big kids to come and play here unless you're giving them some money back. Yes, you are giving a percentage of that back by incentivizing these productions to come here, but you are getting so much in return because they are coming here and they are dumping loads of money in our economy," co-CEO of Prairie Surf Studios Rachel Cannon told KOCO.

Oklahoma is no stranger to the film industry with Killers of the Flower Moon, Stillwater, and the award-winning Minari all using the Sooner state as a backdrop.

"The film industry was booming in Oklahoma before (director Martin) Scorsese came here. In fact, that's the reason why he's here. We have a lot of talent in the state and there are a lot of people doing big things," actor Ginifer Ree told the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

Oklahomans already working in the film industry believe the new law will help local actors, producers, and crews, but also people outside of the industry.

"If you look at the direct jobs of who's being employed on set – the electricians and the carpenters and the actors and the writers," Cannon said. "But then think about all the people who are indirect but also benefit from that industry. So, the hotels, the restaurants, the catering."

