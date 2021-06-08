Newlyweds Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Make 1st Outing As A Married Couple

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez look so cute together!

Recent photos show the newlyweds stepped out together for a dinner date with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend. The outing is a pretty big deal for the lovebirds, who marked their first public outing as husband and wife ever since they secretly tied the knot on May 15.

Puck posted a photo of Gomez and the “Sweetener” singer sharing a table with a group of friends, with the former wearing a white button-up shirt alongside Grande, who donned a strapless brown dress. “Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair! Thank you for coming by @arianagrande!” the restaurateur captioned the image.

According to outlets like Entertainment Tonight, the two 28-year-olds were all smiles during the fancy feast. “The whole group had a fun, good time and they were all laughing throughout the evening,” an onlooker told the outlet. “Ariana and Dalton were super cute together and she looked smitten, giddy and happy with Dalton.”