North Carolina Woman Accused Of 'Overpaying Herself' Nearly $1 Million

A 65-year-old woman in North Carolina has been accused of embezzling close to $1 million from her place of employment over the last decade, WXII reports.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Fields "routinely overpaid herself" while working as an administrative manager at Basic Machinery Company in Siler City, where she also oversaw the company's payroll. The Goldston resident was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement and corporate malfeasance.

In March of this year, authorities began investigating embezzlement allegations after an internal audit by Basic Machinery uncovered inconsistencies in its documentation. As Fields oversaw the company's payroll, she became a suspect. Ultimately, the investigation revealed that she had repeatedly overpaid herself for at least 10 years while employed at the company, totaling more than $900,000.

WXII reports that Fields was issued a promise to appear in Chatham County District Court on Monday.

Fields isn't the only woman in North Carolina facing charges for reportedly embezzling a large sum of money from their employer. Last month, an elderly woman from Thomasville was arrested for forgery and embezzling more than $150,000 between 2009 and 2020 while she was employed as the secretary-treasurer at Liberty Baptist Church.

Photo: Getty Images